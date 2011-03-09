64GB IPHONE 4 PROTOTYPE LEAKED

Apple has got a prototype of a 64GB iPhone and MIC Gadget got their hands on one.



The phone has the markings of similar prototypes that got leaked like Gizmodo’s, including smooth plus and minus buttons and “XX”s for serial numbers.

Maybe this is just a test for Apple and it won’t ever get released. It seems to be an iPhone 4, not an iPhone 5 prototype.

Some people think Apple might release some sort of new version of the iPad 2 in September to push its iPad release cycle to the Fall and take advantage of the holiday shopping season. Maybe that would also be a good time to come out with a 64GB iPhone 4?

Here’s a video of the prototype:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And MIC Gadget has more pictures →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.