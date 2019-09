Earlier today we asked our readers if they thought they would purchase an iPad.



After 597 votes, we can report that 63% of our readers say they will buy an iPad. Of that, 22.4% will buy it this weekend. The rest, 37%, are saying no thanks.

There’s still time to vote:

Online Surveys & Market Research



