62.4 Million People Now Watch Internet Video During Primetime

Good news for online video sites like Hulu and Blip.tv: More people are watching their favourite shows on the Internet during primetime, according to a report by Jessica E. Vascellaro in today’s Wall Street Journal.



Some stats:

“The number of people who watched Internet video from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday rose 14% to 62.4 million from March 2009 to March 2010, according to Nielsen Co. Viewership from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. rose only 1% to 45.4 million.”

Blip.tv’s peak viewing time has moved to to 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. a year ago.

“Online video service Revision3’s prime-time views now top lunchtime views by 20%.”

“Evening viewing at video site Break.com has grown 18% in the past eight months, while daytime viewing was up less than 5% in the same period.”

What does that mean? Vascellaro writes:

The shift is likely to create new opportunities for Internet video providers, including access to new distribution platforms and premium advertisers. It also signals that Internet video providers could eventually lure people away from traditional television, analysts say—something the emerging industry has failed to do to date.

The rise in prime-time viewing also underscores how consumers are opening up to a wider array of content during nighttime, habits that will shape what they watch when they can get Internet and TV content on one device, said James McQuivey, an analyst at researcher Forrester Research.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal >>

