6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Iran Just South Of Bushehr Nuclear Reactor

AFPA 6.3 magnitude earth quake has rocked Iran, just southeast of Bushehr city, near to the power plant, reports the U.S. Geological Survey.



Reporters at BBC say the quake killed three people, and that “Iran’s seismological centre in Bushehr province registered a 6.1 magnitude quake close to the town of Kaki, some 60 miles south of Bushehr.”

Five aftershocks have followed the quake, the largest being 5.2 magnitude.

According to a USA Today report, several frightened residents have poured into the streets.

The Russian-made reactor survived the quake, and Russian State News agency RIA Novosti has quoted an official as saying, “The earthquake in no way affected the normal situation at the reactor, personnel continue to work in the normal regime and radiation levels are fully within the norm.”

Iran sits near four major tectonic plates and is subject to almost daily tremors.

Nuclear talks with Iran recently collapsed, and Iran has vowed to open two yellow cake uranium mines.

