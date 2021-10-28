A poll found that over 60% of Republicans say they’ll use TRUTH Social, Trump’s new social media platform

A photo illustration showing a person checking the app store on a smartphone for ‘Truth Social’, with a photo of former President Donald Trump in the background. Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

A new poll found that 61% of Republicans plan to use Trump’s new social media platform at least some of the time.

Trump’s “TRUTH Social” is the former president’s effort to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has personally invested tens of thousands of dollars in the company.

A new poll from Morning Consult found that a majority of self-identified Republicans expect to use former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform, TRUTH Social.

Among Republicans, 27% said they expect to use the platform “a lot,” while another 34% said they would use it some of the time. Just 20% of Republicans said they wouldn’t be using it at all.

Democrats overwhelmingly say they won’t use the platform – 72% said they wouldn’t use it at all, while just 7% said they’d use it a lot. Among all voters, just 37% expect to be regular users of the platform.

Trump announced the launch of TRUTH Social last week, touting it as a way to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” The app is currently available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store, and is set to launch an on invitee-only basis next month. It will then become public in the first quarter of 2022.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in his statement announcing the launch. “Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

The poll results suggest that the new platform could be a hit with supporters of the former president, particularly after the ill-fated effort to launch “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” Another Morning Consult poll from May found that only half of Republicans were interested in engaging with that website.

The new platform has also garnered significant financial backing, raising money via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has seen investment to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars from far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Morning Consult poll, conducted from October 22 to 24, included 1,999 voters and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.