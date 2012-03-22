61 per cent Of Britons Say The Falkland Islands Should Be Defended 'At All Costs'

The 30th anniversary of the Falklands War between Britain and Argentina continues to cause rumbles. As I’ve mentioned here before, Sean Penn has weighed in and Prince William has recently been deployed there with the RAF causing Argentine hackles to be raised.



Now comes this very interesting poll by ICM for The Guardian. The headline? 61 per cent of Britons say, “Britain should protect the Falklands so long as the islanders want protecting, no matter what the cost”.

Given the war weariness here over Afghanistan it is remarkable that Brits say they would be willing to wage yet another war to defend the Falklands.

This post originally appeared in Global Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.