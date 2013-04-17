Late Ally Financial President's Connecticut Beach Compound Is On Sale For $10 Million

The family summer compound purchased by a former President of Ally Financial (then-General Motors Acceptance Corp.) in 1927 is being sold for $10 million, says the WSJ.



Grandson Davi Shuman said the property wasn’t “appropriate” for his family every more.

What the 21 bedroom property is ideal for, however, is a large extended family. It boasts 500 yards of private beach, a cottage, two houses, a tennis court, heated swimming pool and perhaps room for yet another house.

Sotheby’s International’s Margaret Muir has the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.