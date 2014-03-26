Terrifying 61-Car Pile-Up Shuts Down Minnesota Highway [VIDEO]

A massive 61-car pile-up in snowy conditions shut down a Minnesota highway yesterday, the local StarTribune reports. Drivers were left shaken as cars careened into each other near the Mendota Bridge on Highway 55, though fortunately, only one person was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Eric Roeske told the StarTribune that the chain reaction accident started after two cars lost control and crashed. The initial crash lead to a tractor trailer jackknifing behind them blocking all lanes of traffic.

The pile up shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 55 for 2 hours.

Here’s the footage from the scene:

