Yet Another Web Video Player: Hollywood-backed 60Frames Debuts

The viability of original web series is getting another test starting today: 60Frames Entertainment, the digital studio launched by web ad outfit Spot Runnerand talent agency UTA, launch their first batch of series for syndication on MySpace, iTunes, Bebo and YouTube.

The company, which raised a $3.5 million funding round from Tudor Investment and Bob Pittman’s Pilot Group, is planning to release 50 series over the course of the year, syndicated across major hubs on the web. 60Frames and the distribution partners split ad revenues; the creators retain ownership of the content.

Among the series released Wednesday include “Eric the Librarian Mysteries,” “G.I.L.F.,” “Black Version,” and “Phake TV.”

It’s the most recent in a spate of original series produced with Hollywood help but made outside the studio system, including “Quarterlife,” Michael Eisner’s “Prom Queen,” and Will Ferrell’s videos on Funnyordie.com. Joel and Ethan Coen (“Raising Arizona”) are advisors to 60Frames and will contribute series this year.

