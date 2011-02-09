6000 Workers Sit In, As The First Suez Canal Strike Has Begun

Photo: U.S. Energy Information Adminstration

The news out of Egypt has certainly gotten quieter, but the story isn’t over yet.According to Ahram Online (via NYT), the first worker strike at the uber-important Suez canal have gone on strike. 6,000 workers are sitting in. Specifically they are opposing weak pay and bad conditions.



So far there’s been no disruptions. That doesn’t mean there won’t be.

For more on the world’s big oil chokepoints, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.