The weekly $600 unemployment bonus that millions of Americans are relying on will end on July 31 unless Congress can agree on a plan to extend the payments

People wait in line to apply for unemployment benefits in Arkansas.

Congress approved a $US600 unemployment bonus on top of state payments as part of its coronavirus relief efforts in March.

Those weekly payments are set to expire on July 31, and there’s no consensus from lawmakers about extending them.

The President and GOP leaders oppose the extension, while the Treasury secretary is mulling another round of stimulus payments.

The extra $US600 afforded by Congress in March to Americans laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire at the end of July, even as many businesses around the country remain unable to open.

The weekly payments are in addition to state benefits, which vary both on location and previous wages, averaging a combined $US978 per week nationwide. For many workers, the checks have totaled more than their previous income. But with unemployment still at record levels, that could soon change if lawmakers don’t act before August.

With the virus still spreading, and new cases even increasing in some states that have begun to allow businesses to reopen, it’s unlikely most of the 21 million unemployed Americans (as of June 6) will be back to work before the money runs out.

The unemployment rate will hover around double-digits for the rest of the year, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. It also projects that unemployment will average 10% in 2021.

What happens next

Congressional Democrats want to extend the $US600 supplement. Lawmakers have included the provision in several proposals, including the “Heroes act,” but they’re likely to be dead-on-arrival to the senate. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “a crazy policy” in a call with House Republicans late last month and President Donald Trump has also reportedly said he would veto such a measure.

Other options mulled by Democratic side include connecting the size of unemployment payments to the nation’s economic health through automatic stabilizers. In a scenario proposed by Rep. Don Beyer, weekly benefit checks would be gradually scaled back from $US600 to $US300 as the country’s economy recovers.

Some Republicans have supported the idea of paying people to return to work. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio unveiled a plan last month to pay $US450 a week for workers heading back to their old jobs or new ones.

Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council director for the Trump administration, said of the idea of a return to work bonus: “It’s something we are looking at very carefully.”

Luckily, while the three options have so far proven unsuccessful, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he’s open to the idea of another round of stimulus payments.

“I think we’re going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy,” Mnuchin said while testifying before the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He didn’t offer specifics on possible amounts.

