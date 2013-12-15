600 Afghan Interpreters For The Australian Army Face Months In Hiding

Almost 600 Afghan interpreters who worked for the Australian army are now living in hiding after a fellow interpreter was shot by the Taliban in a revenge attack.

Despite the withdrawal of Australian troops from Afghanistan, due to be completed in days, these interpreters, who were promised they would not “be left behind” by the Australian government, have been left to hide their families fearing Taliban retribution reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

In 2008 the 600 interpreters were promised visas to resettle in Australia but have recently been told they and their families will have to wait months to be approved for the documents.

The SMH reports Immigration Minister Scott Morrison refused to comment on the delayed.

