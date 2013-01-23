60 Years In The Evolution Of The Chevrolet Corvette

The first Corvette, at

Photo: GM

The long-awaited 2014 C7 Corvette Stingray was revealed on the eve of the Detroit Motor Show last week, and so far it’s been very well-received.Last week also happened to mark the 60th anniversary of the debut of the very first Chevrolet Corvette, at the General Motors Motorama in New York, in 1953.



To mark the occasion, here’s a look back at the history of one of “America’s sports car.”

