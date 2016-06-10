A 60-year-old man finally achieved his modelling dream

A 60-year-old man has proven that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Seven months ago, a Parisian man named Philippe Dumas posted photos of himself on Reddit asking if he could become a model.







The consensus was that he could.

Dumas, a former film location manager and later advertising exec, decided to pursue modelling after the advertising agency he worked for went bankrupt. He grew out his beard and the rest is history. He has since been booked by multiple agencies, and has appeared in campaigns for Getty and Joop! Homme, a cologne.



He told Style Aria that he watches his diet and works out to stay healthy.

“I go to the gym five days a week doing weight lifting for the muscles, cardio for the heart, and some ballet dancing for the fun and a good body posture,” he said. “Regarding my diet, I love food but I have to be very careful not to put too much weight on so I try to eat healthy, but sometimes I fall for a nice and juicy hamburger full of carbs.”

He definitely is a dapper man.





