60 Seconds With The Most recognisable Broker On The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange

Peter Tuchman started out on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as a teletypist for Cowen & Co. in 1985. Within a year he became a floor broker.

Whenever there’s a big market day, chances are you’ll see his photo on the front page. He’s got that memorable look, often embodying the mood of the headline.



“I could be the down 500 look, or the up 500 look,” he tells us.

Some people have even compared his looks to Albert Einstein.



And then there’s the big personality, the hot sauce business and the superstitions — all in 60 seconds:

