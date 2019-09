Photo: YouTube

Well this is awesome.1A4 Studios made this 60-second animated short of “The Matrix.” It covers the entire movie, and it’s worth your time if you liked the original.



The last 10 seconds, which depict the iconic bullet-stopping scene, are great (via Devour):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

