60% Of Young Male Executives Want To Punch Their Colleagues In The Face

It seems Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t the only immature 18-year-old business professional.



According to Harvard Business Review, male teenagers feel an astonishing amount of hostility in the workplace.

The report, which cites a poll from AskMen.com, suggests nearly 60% of male teenagers would punch a coworker in the face if they could get away with it.

They are almost as angry towards their superiors – 40% would also punch their bosses in the face if there were no repercussions.

AskMen.com says that these statistics decrease with age. Only 20% of male readers ages 50+ share these violent desires.

Mint.com participated in AskMen’s Great Male Survey, polling men about how they get along in the workplace. Here are some other surprising findings:

* More than half of men think they would need $2 million or more to retire comfortably

* Only 1/3rd save for retirement

* 22% feel sexually harassed in the workplace

* Most either have had sex with a co-worker or want to



And more…

