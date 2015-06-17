60% of the world's super-rich live in just 4 countries

What do the United States, Japan, Germany, and China have in common?

They all lay claim to an enormous share of the world’s high net worth individuals (HNWI) — 60.3% of the global HNWI population in 2014, to be exact. This is a modest increase from 59.9% in 2013 and 58.4% in 2012.

But the upward trend shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, 67% of new HNWIs minted in the year 2014 came from those top four markets, with China and the US boasting the lion’s share.

Overall, this year’s ranking of the top 25 HNWI populations is not too different from 2013’s rankings, apart from India, which shot up five spots with a 26% increase in annual growth.

For more from the World Wealth Report, check out the full report on their website.

