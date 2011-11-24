60% Of Single Women Face An Economic Gender Gap

Photo: ohhector

This just in: It sucks to be a single mother right now. “More than 60% of single women live in economic insecurity,” write the authors of “Living Below the Line: Economic Insecurity and America’s Families,” a study produced by Wider Opportunities for Women (Wow) and the centre for Social Development at Washington University in St. Louis.



Defining economic security as having two types of savings—emergency and retirement—and the ability to pay for housing, utilities, food, transportation, child care (if applicable), health care and taxes, the study found Hispanic women and men are seeing a wider economic gap, while Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to be economically insecure than their white counterparts.

But women fare the worst of all, especially mothers of colour.

With women typically assuming the role of caretaker for children more than single men, over 50% of black and Hispanic single women have children at home and are barely making ends meet. White women (32%) are only slightly better off.

As if that’s not depressing enough, the study found that 74% of married women “would lack the personal earnings they need to achieve economic security for their families. Don’t they know a man isn’t a plan? Apparently not, “as the loss of a male spouse’s income due to job loss, divorce or death is, therefore, a severely disruptive event.”

No wonder unemployment is wrecking Americans’ love lives right now.

