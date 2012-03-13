60% Of Americans Say The Afghan War Was Not Worth The Cost

This post originally appeared at The Raw Story.



60 per cent of Americans believe the war in Afghanistan is not worth its costs, and nearly the same number advocate an early US pullout from the country, a new poll showed.

The survey by ABC News and The Washington Post indicated that the number of sceptics was nearly double the 35 per cent saying the decade-long effort has warranted the expense and lost lives.

Overall, 54 per cent of all Americans want to pull out US troops from Afghanistan even if the Afghan army is not adequately trained to carry on the fight, according to the survey.

About six in 10 Democrats and independents back this position, the poll showed. In the Republican Party, four in 10 take the same position.

