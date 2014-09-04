60 Minutes Says Its Sunday Interview 'Will Rock The Abbott Government'

Channel 9’s long-running current affairs show 60 Minutes has just put up a teaser for an interview on Sunday night and they’re promising it’s “dynamite” and will reveal a “secret plot that will rock the Abbott Government”.

They’re interviewing James Ashby, the former political staffer who made sexual harassment claims against disgraced former speaker Peter Slipper.

They’re making it sound pretty explosive, with references to a “secret plot”, new sexual harassment claims and the promise that “finally, the whistleblower reveals all”.

There’s a combined image of Liberal MPs Mal Brough, Tony Abbott, Christopher Pyne and Wyatt Roy and the voiceover saying “what happened behind closed doors” before a cut to journalist Liz Hayes saying to Ashby “This is dynamite, you agree?”. Ashby says yes.

Here’s the promo clip.

