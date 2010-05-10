60 Minutes Runs Feature On Walking Away From Your Mortgage, And Now EVERYONE Wants To Know How They Can Do It

Did 60 Minutes prompt a big cultural and economic moment last night?



The weekly TV news show ran a big feature on strategic defaults, and from what we gather it made strategic defaults look pretty sympathetic.

It also acknowledged that it could undermine the recovery.

Either way, we know LOTS of folks decided they want in on the action. How do we know?

Because all of the sudden we got flooded with search hits from people searching for information on how to walk away from your mortgage.

They were all landing on this handy how-to guide we drew up in January.

Do you want to get in on it? Click here to find out how.

