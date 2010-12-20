Here's That Must-Watch 60 Minutes Segment On The States' "Day Of Reckoning"

Here it is, what everyone will be talking about today.



Says Meredith Whitney: This is the other big crisis besides housing, and the scariest part, she says, is the level of complacency.

Also featured is Chris Christie: “The day of reckoning has arrived.”

The focus on the budget problems facing Illinois, which has had to delay payments to all kinds of parties, is definitely worth watching.

As for specifics, Whitney predicts a “spate” meaning 50 or more defaults needed, and suspects the big test will come when bonds need to be rolled over in the spring.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.