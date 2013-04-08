This '60 Minutes' Interview With The Newtown Victims' Families Is Heart Wrenching

Four months after the horrific elementary school massacre that killed 20 children and six others in Newtown, Conn., CBS News’ Scott Pelley sat down with families of the victims for a heart wrenching interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night.



“So here we are, we’re left with pictures and dreams and memories and any little shred of evidence of their physical time with us,” said Mark Barden, the father of Daniel Barden, one of the children killed in the shooting.

“And we just have to ask people to remember that. To please think about that always, because now is the time to turn this tragedy into the place where we evolve as a society and look to any possible way you can do that.”

The interview comes as several parents of the Newtown victims plan to travel to Washington, D.C. next week to ask lawmakers to pass new gun control legislation. The group, known as Sandy Hook Promise, began its efforts at the state level, with successful push for a sweeping package of gun control legislation that Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy signed into law last week.

Members of the group hope to persuade members of Congress to pass similar measures, including laws requiring universal background checks for all gun purchases and a new ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“They need to not just look us in the eyes, but look our children and the lost ones and see those faces, see what’s gone and remember this isn’t just about political parties,” said Nicole Hockley, mother of 6-year-old Newtown victim Dylan Hockley.

“This isn’t just about careers. This is about people. And this is about making change to save people. And it’s important to remember the people you are doing this for.”

And despite their low chances of success in Washington — new gun control legislation faces fierce opposition from Republican lawmakers — the families of the Newton victims promised that the fight for new gun control laws will be a lifelong battle.

“We don’t get to move on,” said Jimmy Greene, the father of another 6-year-old victim, Ana Greene. “We don’t have the benefit of turning the page to another piece of legislation and having another debate and playing politics the same we we’ve been doing. We don’t have that benefit. We’re gonna live with this for the rest of our lives. So our legislators need to hear us.”

Watch the heartbreaking interview below, courtesy of CBS News:

