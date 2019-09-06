Celebrities and royal fans are furious over a '60 Minutes' segment that details 'how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle'

WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

A “60 Minutes Australia” documentary about the Duchess of Sussex is being branded as “racist” by celebrities and royal supporters.

A trailer for the program, which features the tagline “how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle,” shows the British TV personality Katie Hopkins criticising the duchess for wearing a one-shoulder dress and for “glowing.”

The “Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil accused the network of being “stupid, anti-black, scum bags.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“60 Minutes Australia” has been accused of racism for producing a documentary detailing “how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle.”

In the synopsis for the documentary, set to air on Australia’s Channel 9 on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex is described as going “from adored to insufferable” since marrying Prince Harry in 2018.



Read more:

The BBC accidentally used a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s waxwork figures instead of them during a live news segment



“#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year,” the network said on Twitter. “What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale?”

#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 4, 2019

A trailer for the documentary features Katie Hopkins, a controversial TV personality, criticising Meghan as “glowing.”

In the clip, Hopkins described her as “a no one” who “wears bad clothes.”

“There she is in a one-shoulder dress, being glowing. Because all she does is glow,” she added. “Abdicate. Off you go.”

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Markle wore a one-shoulder dress at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Celebrities and royal supporters have criticised the TV network for focusing on Meghan instead of Prince Andrew, who has recently been in the press for his involvement with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Read more:

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew ‘knows exactly what he’s done’ and that she won’t stop until he’s ‘brought to justice’



The “Good Place” star and activist Jameela Jamil accused the network of being “stupid, anti-black, scum bags.”

“THANK YOU FOR EXPOSING THE FACT THAT THIS WOMAN IS ALWAYS GLOWING,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

“She must be stopped. What Andrew did to those teenage girls was bad… but even he never dared to GLOW… you stupid, anti-black, scum bags,” she added.

“This is a f—ing pantomime, not journalism.”

If you have to bring in Katie Hopkins, you’re scraping the absolute bottom of the barrel, So immediately we can dismiss this trash “entertainment” as *any* form of “journalism.” Are there any POC in this doc other than the woman being bullied? WHERE’S THE DOC ON ANDREW THE PEDO? https://t.co/wXqJ7HTe6c — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) September 5, 2019

It’s not the first time Jamil has defended Meghan and Harry.

The couple were scrutinised amid reports that they took three private jets in August. Harry and Markle were accused of hypocrisy for flying privately to visit Elton John in Nice, France, while urging fans to be aware of the impact of climate change.

Jamil came to their defence, saying it wouldn’t be safe for them to fly commercial because they are “prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination.”

John later said that he made sure the aircraft was carbon neutral, but the couple were still criticised for their actions in the “60 Minutes” trailer.



Read more:

Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, and Elton John are defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for travelling by private jet. Here’s everything you need to know.



In an interview with The Sunday Times last month, Jamil said she was “massively mortified by the way people in England nitpick everything Meghan does.”

“Let’s just hope this is an adjustment period and that things are about to improve, because if Meghan was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated,” she said.

The actress Mia Farrow also weighed in on the “60 Minutes” trailer, writing on Twitter, “With all due respect- this smug racist babble is appalling, idiotic, distressing and disgusting.”

With all due respect- this smug racist babble is appalling, idiotic, distressing and disgusting. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2019

She added: “Shame on you for airing this trash. – Great Britain is fortunate to have this intelligent, compassionate, beautiful woman in the Royal Family. In her, Prince Harry has found happiness and for that we rejoice.”

Royal fans seemed to agree, with one person writing, “How about a 60min on Prince Andrew?”

Another said: “Did you interview any people of colour for this show or is it just white people attacking her? Anyone from her charities or those who’ve actually worked with her? No.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment to Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.