AMANDA KNOX: 60 Minutes, Matt Lauer, And Katie Couric Are All Fighting For The First Interview

ABC, NBC and CBS have all made proposals to Amanda Knox for her first televised interview since being exonerated by an Italian court on charges of murder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Because of the backlash against rumours that Casey Anthony was offered money to be interviewed after her acquittal, the plans before Knox make their appeal based on exposure across multiple network venues.



These include the heavy hitters: CBS is dangling “60 Minutes,” ABC has floated Katie Couric and/or Elizabeth Vargas.

Knox’s camp is apparently waiting for a book deal before committing to TV, which raises the question of whether NBC might try and pull what they did with Anthony and help her out with publishers.

Although in Anthony’s case, that strategy failed — blood money, the publishers said — Knox has a better reputation among the public and media, so it could be a more realistic approach in her case.

Either way, with a book deal, networks don’t need to pony up the cash. And low costs mean a big profit.

