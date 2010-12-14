60 Minutes Explains Why Investors Are Going Crazy For Brazil

60 Minutes covered the booming emerging market of Brazil last night.



The video points out the things making Brazil a powerhouse: commodities, cows, even water.

It starts out like a pump piece, detailing its exports of iron ore, oil, beef, chicken, sugar, orange juice, and tobacco. And the biggest buyer of all these goods: China.

“You need a Brazil to fill China’s needs,” according to Ike Batista, the billionaire interviewed on the program.

Then they go on, pointing out that the manufacturing industry in the country is booming. That it has created nearly 1.5 million jobs this year.

THEN, they bring in Lula. He trots out his results, that big banks and big companies are making record profits. And that workers are winning too. “The success of an elected official is in doing what is obvious,” he says.

Then, the doubts: the fun-loving culture, the favellas, the infrastructure.

Worth a watch, as a solid briefing on the country (if a bit late for mass U.S. audiences).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.