60 Minutes has interviewed Belle Gibson, the 'wellness' blogger who lied about having brain cancer

Channel 9 current affairs show 60 Minutes has just revealed it’s interviewed wellness hoaxer Belle Gibson for its show on Sunday night.

In the 30-second promo clip, the 23-year-old, who was outed earlier this year for lying about having a series of life-threatening illnesses tells journalist Tara Brown: “I’m not trying to get away with anything – I’ve been really transparent with everything.”

Gibson, on the verge of tears says “I’ve lost everything”.

Gibson rose to fame in May 2013 after claiming on social media that she had malignant brain cancer and just months to live, but healed herself with wholefoods and alternative therapies.

She became a media darling for her “inspirational” story, with around 200,000 followers on Instagram, a best-selling app, The Whole Pantry, and a cookbook published last year, building a thriving business around her claims.

But her story began to unravel in March when Fairfax revealed she’d failed to pass on donations she promised to make to charities. After a dream run in the media, journalists began digging and doubts about her health claims emerged quickly.

Last month the Australian Women’s Weekly published an interview in which Gibson finally admitted she lied. Victorian police investigated Gibson, but did not press any charges.

In the Weekly interview, Gibson painted a picture of herself as an abandoned child with a troubled childhood forced to care for herself from age five and said she didn’t understand why she lies.

