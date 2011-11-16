WATCH: This Building In NYC Powers Most Of The World's Internet

Ben Mendelsohn has put together a mini-documentary called “Bundled, Buried & Behind Closed Doors.”



He takes a look at 60 Hudson Street, a building in New York that handles astonishing amounts of internet traffic, keeping huge chunks of the world connected. Interviewing various experts on internet infrastructure, he illustrates just how much data we have to manage in order to keep our digital lives flowing smoothly.

One of the takeaway quotes from the movie will ring especially true after watching it: “The internet is physical. The internet can be touched.”

