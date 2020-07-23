60 fintechs that are posed to take off in 2020, according to top VCs and investors

Privacy.com; Finix; Global Data Consortium; Bambee; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider Business Insider polled the top investors in fintech to see which startups are about to take off.

The world of fintech moves fast, with no-name startups turning into fintech darlings with billion-dollar valuations seemingly overnight.

In an effort to stay on the cutting edge, Business Insider polled 27 fintech investors to find out which startups are on the cusp of breaking out.

Investors were able to to nominate startups both inside and out of their portfolio, with the one caveat being the startup couldn’t have raised beyond a Series B.

The submissions were wide-ranging, touching on everything from personal finance to bill pay to data management.

One interesting trend was the favoritism investors showed towards fintechs addressing businesses, not consumers, needs. Of the 60 fintechs, over 63% would classify as B2B.

Early-stage investing is a risky market, especially when it comes to the startups going direct to the consumer, where customer acquisition is everything.

But for all the risks the market poses, the rewards are high, too. Some of the biggest winners in the wake of the coronavirus have been fintechs addressing people’s needs. Robinhood, which has seen massive growth as market volatility continues, is now valued at $US8.3 billion after its most recent funding round in May. Meanwhile, other personal finance apps like Chime and Stash have also seen record sign-up numbers recently.

When it comes to early-stage investing, any investor will tell you that there’s more risk. That said, there’s also more reward for backers willing to bet on a young company.

And while direct-to-consumer startups like Robinhood and Chime often draw much of the attention in the fintech ecosystem, startups that deal directly with businesses have enjoyed some significant success recently.

Look no further than Plaid, which is in the process of being acquired by Visa for $US5.3 billion, or Stripe, whose latest funding round put it just shy of a $US36 billion valuation.

