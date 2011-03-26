$60 Games Seen As 'Exploitative'

By M.H. Williams



Though EA already has the free-to-play Battlefield Heroes title running, the publisher is also releasing a free-to-play version of Battlefield with a more realistic style. Battlefield Play4Free, a title developed by Easy Studios, will take players back to the gameplay, weapons, and stages that made Battlefield great in the first place. While the dive into free-to-play is relatively new for EA, Easy Studios general manager Ben Cousins definitely prefers this newer business model over the classic $60 retail game.

“I can’t think of anything more exploitative than gating all of your content behind having to pay someone $60. That’s a really harsh business model if you think about it objectively. What we do is enable everyone to play the game, and figure out if they like it. If they don’t like it they can walk away and they don’t lose anything,” Cousins told Rock, Paper, Shotgun.

Cousin’s ultimately believes the future of the industry is “platform agnostic” development based around free-to-play titles with “deep multiplayer experiences.” Battlefield Play4Free is expected to launch sometime this Spring.

