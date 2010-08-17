60 Fatal Landslides This Year Marks A Terrifying Trend For China

Another symptom in this year’s of extreme weather is a surge in fatal landslides in China. Dave’s Landslide Blog records the rise with this chart (via Infectious Greed). At this rate, fatal landslides might hit 70.



But this isn’t just a China problem. Floods are surging across Asia, Europe, and parts of North America, with a gargantuan landslide last week in the Canadian wilderness. And drought and wildfires are a problem elsewhere — including western China.

Via Dave’s Landslide Blog, here’s a map from Beijing Climate centre of precipitation anomalies:

Is this the summer global warming became a reality? Check out photos from 2010 extreme weather –>

