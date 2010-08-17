60 Fatal Landslides This Year Marks A Terrifying Trend For China

Gus Lubin

Another symptom in this year’s of extreme weather is a surge in fatal landslides in China. Dave’s Landslide Blog records the rise with this chart (via Infectious Greed). At this rate, fatal landslides might hit 70.

chart

But this isn’t just a China problem. Floods are surging across Asia, Europe, and parts of North America, with a gargantuan landslide last week in the Canadian wilderness. And drought and wildfires are a problem elsewhere — including western China.

Via Dave’s Landslide Blog, here’s a map from Beijing Climate centre of precipitation anomalies:

chart

Is this the summer global warming became a reality? Check out photos from 2010 extreme weather –>

