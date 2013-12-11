A 6-Year-Old Who Wants To Be An Astronaut Is Petitioning The White House To Save NASA

Six-year-old Connor Johnson of Denver, Colo. has big dreams of going into space someday.

All of his toys are NASA-themed, and he’s known for his space shuttle and Planet Earth costumes.

“The whole reason I want to be an astronaut so I can discover, like, new worlds,” he said in a video on KUSA.

He was heartbroken this Thanksgiving when he found out that Congress was cutting funding to the space program. He decided to donate his allowance, a grand total of $US10.41, to the cause.

After talking to his parents, they decided to file an online petition to the White House instead.

The stated goal of the petition reads: “Increase the funding for NASA so that children can dream of exploring the universe. Science funding is the future of our country.” And the author: “C.J., Age: 6.5.”

As of right now, the petition has 10,706 signatures, meaning that it only needs 89,294 more until it reaches the 100,000 signatures required for a response from the White House.

Here’s the segment that originally aired on Denver news station KUSA.

