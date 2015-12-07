This McDonald's meal is 6 years old -- and looks completely fresh

Six years ago, all of Iceland’s McDonald’s franchises closed down in the midst of the country’s financial crisis.

Right before the restaurants closed for good, Hjörtur Smárason bought a burger and fries as a keepsake. Now, as Reddit user “mmoistmuffins” points out, that meal is still going strong at the Bus Hostel Reykjavik. The hostel has a live stream of the six-year-old burger, which is kept under glass, and looks as fresh as it did six years ago.

McDonald’s USA has explained this lack of decomposition on its website, writing, “In order for decomposition to occur, you need certain conditions — specifically moisture. Without sufficient moisture — either in the food itself or the environment — bacteria and mould may not grow, and therefore decomposition is unlikely.”

A representative from the hostel told INSIDER that the burger hasn’t decomposed at all beyond the bun hardening.

