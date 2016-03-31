The 6-year-old photographer with more than 200,000 Instagram followers shares shots of the best trips he's taken with his dad

For the Huey family, the rules of a road trip are simple: take the back roads, eat at local restaurants, find a good place to spend the night before dark — and of course, take a ton of photographs for their combined 900,000 Instagram followers.

When National Geographic photographer Aaron Huey gave his then 4-year-old son Hawkeye a Fuji Instax film camera, he was immediately intrigued and delighted by the images Hawkeye created.

Hawkeye soon had over 200,000 followers on his Instagram account (which Aaron runs on his behalf), was also being repped by National Geographic, and published his very own photo book funded by Kickstarter.

In this month’s issue, National Geographic Traveller is publishing a selection of images from both Hawyeye and his father, putting their photographic perspectives side by side.

Below, see their photos of some of the best trips they have taken together.

The Hueys love road tripping through southern California for all of the kitschy roadside pit stops and tourist attractions. Aaron Huey and Hawkeye Huey/National Geographic Traveler Cabazon Dinosaurs, roadside attraction in Cabazon, California Aaron and Hawkeye captured these images of the eccentric characters of Slab City, California, northeast of San Diego. Aaron Huey and Hawkeye Huey/National Geographic Traveler Musicians at the Range at Slab City, California A trip through southern California wouldn't be complete without a stop at Joshua Tree, where Aaron says the trees look like 'something out of Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax''. Aaron Huey and Hawkeye Huey/National Geographic Traveler Rocky landscape of Joshua Tree, California Aaron recommends exploring the Grand Canyon by starting and ending in Las Vegas. He advises travellers not to visit only the overlook points, but to hike the canyon's trails and take the famed Route 66. Aaron Huey and Hawkeye Huey/National Geographic Traveler Sedona Airport Mesa Overlook, Arizona After their New Mexico trip, which started and ended in Santa Fe and was filled with many burritos, Aaron suggested dune sledding in the White Sands National Monument. Aaron Huey and Hawkeye Huey/National Geographic Traveler White Sands National Monument, New Mexico Be sure to follow Hawkeye's adventures on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.