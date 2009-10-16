Balloon Boy Mystery Deepens

Update: One picture shows what looks like a basket falling out, suggesting a tragic ending.



The story of the boy in the balloon keeps getting weirder.

The balloon touched down in a field in Colorado, in what looked like a gentle landing.

But there apparently was no boy inside. Rescue workers didn’t pull anyone out at all.

Now there are reports that the boy may have fallen out of the balloon and speculation that he may never have been in the balloon at all.

The door on the balloon apparently doesn’t lock, so it’s possible the boy fell out.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 6-year-old boy climbed into a hot-air balloon aircraft and floated away Thursday, forcing officials to scramble to figure out how to rescue the boy.

Larimer County sheriff’s spokeswoman Eloise Campanella says the device, which is shaped like a flying saucer, has the potential to rise to 10,000 feet. Sheriff’s officials last saw the device floating south of Milliken, which is about 40 miles north of Denver.

Campanella says the 6-year-old climbed into the access door and was in the airborne device.

FAA spokesman Mike Fergus says the agency has been notified and it was unclear whether traffic controllers had picked it up on radar.

