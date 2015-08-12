6 ways to get the trendiest haircut for guys right now

Fades are in. Walk down the street, pick up a magazine, turn on your TV — the close-cropped style can be seen on stylish gents everywhere.

But not all fades are created equal. In fact, there’s a fade for nearly everyone and almost every head. It all comes down to how strong the taper of the fade is, and where the fade’s line lies on the sides and back of your head.

Hairstyleonpoint.com has created a handy graphic that outlines the six most popular fade styles.

