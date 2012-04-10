Cut The Costs To Your Wallet And Environment While Doing Chores

Photo: Flickr / mugley

Cleaning your home takes up time and energy, and it also leaves you with a bigger energy bill and carbon footprint.There are plenty of ways to reduce the cost to the environment and your wallet when you’re doing your chores.



Here are some tips:

Use the cold water setting. Opt for the cold water setting when doing laundry to save money and energy. 90 per cent of the energy used in the washer is utilized to heat up the water, so by skipping the hot water, you’ll be saving a lot of energy.

Hang clothes to dry. Hang your clothes to dry whenever you can, instead of throwing them in the dryer.

Run full loads. When you do use your dryer, run full loads and use the moisture-sensing setting.

Clean the lint trap. Make sure you always clean the lint filter after use so the machine runs efficiently. Every six months, take the trap out and wash it with soap and water. While your clothes are drying, the lint in the trap hampers the flow of air in the heated dryer. This makes your dryer work harder and expend more energy than it needs to.

Clean your refrigerator’s coils. Clean your refrigerator coils to keep it running efficiently. You should do it twice a year, and doing so can cut six per cent of your energy bill. All you need to do is vacuum the coils, but read these instructions before proceeding.

Check your air conditioner. Clean or replace the filter in your air conditioner because a dirty one can take up five to 15 per cent more electricity vs. a clean one.

Don’t Miss: Keep, Toss, or Shred? How To Do A Financial Spring Cleaning >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.