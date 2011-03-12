6 Ways Businesses Can Protect Themselves From Crazy Natural Disasters

Photo: kahala via Flickr

This article originally appeared in OpenForum.Perhaps the last thing most small business owners think about is planning for a potential natural disaster. Who has the time to prepare for something that may never happen?



But that attitude can come back to haunt you. A flood, drought, hurricane, fire—one of those calamities can put you out of business for weeks—or forever.

“Of the small businesses that are forced to close due to a disaster, at least one in four never reopens,” says Diana McClure, business resiliency manager for the Institute for Business & Home Safety. The upshot: You need a plan for what to do if disaster strikes so you can get back to business as quickly as possible.

Where to start? Consider the following points when forming your plan:

