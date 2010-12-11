The Seven Best Ways To Get Web Video On Your Big Screen TV

Photo: roku
Sick of watching web video on a computer?You’re in luck. It’s never been easier to get web video on a big screen TV.
The easiest way to do it is to buy an internet connected TV. If that option is too expensive for you, there’s a number of new alternatives.
All you need is a TV with an HDMI input (for the most part) and you’re ready to go. We put together a list of gadgets you can use to give your TV a boost.
We’ve covered many of them in the past, but we’re assembling it all in one place here.
The new Apple TV is a palm-sized set top box that lets you stream video and music from iTunes. You can also push video you have already downloaded from iTunes on your Mac, iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad to your TV using the new AirPlay feature. Netflix streaming is included too.
You need an HDMI port to use Apple TV, though.
Price: $99
The Boxee Box will let you watch video from a variety of websites including College humour, Vevo, and Vimeo. You can also play almost any music, video, or image file type, so you can view movies you have saved on your PC.
You'll need an HDMI port on your TV to hook up Boxee.
Price: $199
The Roku XDS box will give you access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Video On Demand. There are some other cool apps like MLB.TV and Pandora that will give you the same experience as buying a new TV with those apps built in.
Roku will work with almost any TV, but you'll need an HDMI port to view video in HD.
Price: $99
The Logitech Revue will turn any TV into a Google TV. (No need to wait until other manufacturers besides Sony begin to integrate the platform). Google TV includes Netflix, Amazon Video On Demand, and integrates with your TV, cable box, and DVR.
You'll need an HDMI port on your TV to use the Revue.
Price: $299
Like the Revue, this Sony Blu-Ray player will add Google to your TV. It works with any set, and you get the added bonus of a Blu-Ray player.
You must have an HDMI port to use the Sony Blu-Ray player.
Price: $399
Several computers and laptops have HDMI ports built in for connecting to your TV. With a smartphone app like Rowmote, you can turn your computer into a media hub for your entertainment centre. Tip: If you have extra cash to burn, you can't go wrong with the Mac Mini. It has an HDMI port and the option for a 500 GB hard drive.
The Mac Mini will require an HDMI port to connect to your TV. Many laptops come with HDMI ports too. If your laptop doesn't have HDMI, you can use a VGA adaptor like this one.
Price: The Mac Mini starts at $699.
All three major gaming systems now have the ability to stream video to your TV. You can download Netflix for the Wii in the Wii Shop. Both Netflix and Hulu Plus PlayStation 3. You can also get Netflix on Xbox 360, with Hulu Plus support to come next year.
All three systems will work with any TV. The latest Xbox 360 and PS3 models also have HDMI ports for HD video.
Price: $199 for the Wii, $299 for the PlayStation 3, and $299 for the Xbox.
The Roku box gives you the largest variety of apps for the best price. Unlike the Apple TV which only gives you access to the iTunes library and Netflix streaming, Roku has Amazon Video On Demand, Hulu Plus, and dozens of other apps with content from all over the web. The XDS model costs $99 (same as the Apple TV), but there are also two cheaper models (XD and HD) with fewer features. Click here to compare and pick the right one for you.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.