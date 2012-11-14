6 Ways To Dominate The Competition In Any Industry

Photo: Instagram

Want to dominate your industry? There are a few ways to do that:

Work harder. Innovate faster. Care more. Listen louder. Market better. Lie less.

But mostly… work harder.



There are plenty of excuses why you should get another degree, attend another seminar, hire another expert, or “think about it” longer. There are more books to read, more options to consider, and more information you need to know before you should do anything.

But there’s not much better at conquering than good, old-fashion hard work.

It’s the only thing guaranteed to work.

It’s not sexy. Not cool. Not even fun to talk about. In fact, you’ll do just about anything to avoid choosing the “ignorant hard work” option.

But you’re missing out on one of the simplest truths of success.

Working smarter is a result of hard work; not a replacement for it.

If you want to crush your competitors, you have to outwork them. Relentlessly. Tirelessly. Maniacally.

You can innovate, accelerate, formulate, rejuvenate, and conflagrate. (And all at the same time.)

But it doesn’t matter much.

Really, it doesn’t matter much at all if you aren’t putting in the outrageous amounts of hard work.

That’s what it takes. And, frankly, that’s always been the difference between winners and losers. Not brains. Not brawn. Not any other breakthrough. Just sweat and tears (and more sweat).

But you’ll crush anyone in your way if you’re willing to try harder. Are you?

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.