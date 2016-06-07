6 waterfront properties on the market in the area that just got devastated in Sydney's storms

The northern beaches area of Sydney was hammered by storms over the weekend.

The coastal region – which forms a peninsula at its northernmost point before reaching the central coast – just 45 minutes from the CBD, has been battling floodwaters and raging seas for the past three days.

One house in Collaroy lost its pool to the sea when the ground beneath it gave way due to surf erosion.

Many of the houses along this beach, and also in Narrabeen, have been facing this dire fate for years. Locals have said it was just a matter of time.

There have been rumours that even insurance premiums in the area are so high that some can’t afford stay.

Here’s a look at some of the waterfront houses in the area that are for sale.

4/211 Ocean Street Narrabeen NSW 2101

For sale by auction.

It has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 car spaces.

“Ideally located with direct access to the rolling surf and golden sands of the world famous North Narrabeen surf break, the perfectly positioned North building offers the ultimate in modern beachside living.”

3/234 Ocean Street Narrabeen NSW 2101

For sale for $2.8 million.

It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car spaces.

“This divine waterfront address is a pure, coastal paradise. The lagoon is one of Narrabeen’s greatest natural assets.”

183 Ocean Street Narrabeen NSW 2101

For sale for between $4-$4.4 million.

It has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car spaces.

“Amazing and rare opportunity to purchase an exclusive beachfront property with panoramic views from North Narrabeen headland to Long Reef.”

107 Ocean Street Narrabeen NSW 2101

Sale price disclosed.

It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces.

“Commanding a rare beachfront position with sweeping ocean views on 835sqm”.

3/211 Ocean Street Narrabeen NSW 2101

For sale by auction.

It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car spaces.

“Beachside living at its finest, this magnificent apartment boasts panoramic views of the world famous North Narrabeen beach.”

1/7 Narrabeen Street Narrabeen NSW 2101

For sale for $575,000.

It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

“Convenient over 55’s lakeside living – ground floor with courtyard.”

