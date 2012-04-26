LISTEN UP WALL STREET: Here Are The 6 Entertainment Projects You Shouldn't Ignore

Photo: Screengrab, One Earth Productions

Wall Street-ers, here’s the deal. We understand that you can’t watch all of the films and TV shows that we tried to pitch you in the past.



Other than looking forward to big-budget films like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Avengers,” it’s hard to put much interest into the stage and screen entries that don’t get an insane amount of attention.

So we’ve put together a short list of entertainment projects that should cater to your sensibilities.

From movies about investment banking gone wrong to great shows about CIA controversies, here are just six projects coming up the pipeline in Hollywood that should tickle your fancy.

What's it about: 'Homeland' follows Claire Danes as CIA operative Carrie Mathison who is warned by an asset that an American POW (Damien Lewis) has been turned by Al-Qaeda. Why should you care: It's all about war, government conspiracy and problems with homeland security. Why wouldn't you care? Season two of this critically acclaimed show begins September 30th. It'll be easy to catch up as the first season aired only 12 episodes. What's it about: 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson plays a young millionaire on an 'Odyssey'-like trek across Manhattan as he attempts to get a haircut. On the way, he deals with a grisly riot, dinosaurs and the corruption of society. Why should you care: The movie is based on a book by Don DeLillo and if the film is anything like its source material, there are some fun little nuggets that Wall Street-ers will appreciate involving money and stocks. 'Cosmopolis' opens in May. What's it about: Richard Gere plays a trust fund magnate who has secretly lost half his investment fund's resources and is desperately trying to sell is trading empire off before his Bernie Madoff-like fraud scheme comes out in public. Why should you care: Gere is being heralded as the next Michael Douglas from 'Wall Street' but with a heart. And the film is said to be as good as last year's indie hit 'Margin Call.' Plus the Madoff-like angle here really makes the plot relevant for our times. What's it about: One of the most famous American plays of all time has been revived for a limited engagement run on Broadway. Phillip Seymour Hoffman brilliantly portrays Willy Loman, an old road salesman who can't cope with his and his sons' failures in life. Why should you care: 'Death of a Salesman' has been revived at the perfect time, when our country is facing class warfare, the aftermath of the housing market crash and economic uncertainty. Andrew Garfield is phenomenal and award-worthy as Willy's son Biff and the rest of the cast members are all excellent. And don't forget the direction from the legendary Mike Nichols (director of 'The Graduate'and more); it's extremely powerful. Go see this show before it closes on June 2nd. What's it about: A documentary about revising science textbooks in Texas on the outside, 'The Revisionaries' is more about the clash between creationists and the 'liberal agenda' in today's society. Why should you care: The film starts with the textbook issue but turns into something more: a debate between Conservative vs. Liberal ideals. This battle is always important, especially with our upcoming presidential elections. What's it about: Yet another documentary, 'Greedy, Lying Bastards' is an exposé (of sorts) of the fossil fuel industry and how too much power in business can control the whole country. Why should you care: The filmmakers, led by Craig Scott Rosebraugh, argue that the oil tycoons can control everyone from government employees to other industry giants to gain maximum profits for their shareholders and executives. Watch it so you can agree or disagree that all the corruption that might be occurring. Want more entertainment news? Check out which celebrities in Hollywood are expert multitaskers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.