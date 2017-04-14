6 video games you probably didn't know were based on books

Namco Bandai

16th century Chinese literature might not strike you as the best jumping off point for a post-apocalyptic action video game, but 2010's 'Enslaved: Odyssey to the West,' available for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, is actually a modern re-interpretation of 'Journey to the West.'

'Journey to the West,' a Chinese novel that dates back to the Ming dynasty, centres around Xuanzang (sometimes called 'Tripitaka' in English translations), a relatively helpless monk who enlists the help of others to help him on his journey.

One such person is the Monkey King, a mischievous but highly capable warrior.

In 'Enslaved: Odyssey to the West,' Tripitaka becomes Trip, a young woman who forces the game's main playable hero, Monkey, to help her travel across the ruins of what was once New York City.

How does a young woman force a giant, burly warrior to help her, you may ask? She places a mechanical slave headband on Monkey, which causes him pain if he doesn't abide by Trip's orders, and will instantly kill him if Trip is harmed.

That's based on a similar headband that the Monkey King character in 'Journey to the West' wears, which can be tightened if anyone chants a specific mantra to keep his mischievous behaviour in check.

'Journey to the West,' however, doesn't have the voice talents of Andy Serkis or that weird, existential sci-fi twist at the end.