6 US Soldiers Were Just Gunned Down By An Afghan Army Officer

An Afghanistan Army officer shot and killed six American soldiers following an argument in a Kabul airport today, NATO said.The incident took place at a facility used by the Afghan air force at around 1100 local time, the Afghan defence ministry said.



The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident in a text to the Associated Press, though their involvement has not been confirmed according to the BBC.

There is a growing concern that rapid expansion of the Afghanistan military, in preparation for American withdrawal, is leading to infiltration by the Taliban.

This is the deadliest attack on Americans since November 2010, when an Afghan policeman killed six U.S. soldiers.

