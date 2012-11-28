6 Old Wives' Tales That Are Actually True

This advice is probably older than the very concept of advice itself. Anytime someone's on the verge of a big decision, someone will inevitably tell them to sleep on it before making up their mind.

This sounds like the kind of tip that would only be handy if you make all major decisions while severely sleep deprived, but even if you can knock out 8 hours a night without a problem, it seems that sleeping before deciding still has a huge benefit.

Because our brains work in ways that aren't exactly rational even at the best of times, it seems that unconscious thought is far better at coming up with answers to complex decisions than conscious thought.

Even in studies where subjects were given a decision and then distracted for an hour (as opposed to picking something right away), the difference in the quality of decision-making was huge.

Since sleep is a built-in way to not have to think about … well, anything, really, for about 8 hours, it's the simplest way to turn off the conscious part of our brain and outsource the decision-making to the unconscious.