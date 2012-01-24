6 TOP ECONOMISTS ANSWER: Is The Euro Crisis Over? And If Not, What's Next?

Is the euro crisis over? Certainly not, indeed we may not be able to say that with any confidence for a number of months, perhaps even years. But in the end, we believe the euro area should eventually emerge stronger with its current membership intact. To be sure, the conviction of our belief is not as high as we would like and the risks remain skewed to the negative.

The immediate risk relates to Greece and the restructuring of its debt which if handled badly could lead to damaging contagion and in the worst case, fragmentation of the monetary union itself.

If that stage can be successfully negotiated, the second priority for policymakers is to lower further sovereign yields in Italy and Spain, a precondition for restoring solvency in those countries; failure to do this could stretch the ability of those governments to fund themselves and would likely lead to serious impairment of banking sector balance sheets, dragging Europe into an even deeper recession as a result. But the policy tools are available to help avoid this bad outcome. The EFSF, perhaps augmented through leverage, and later this year the ESM, should provide short-term support to the euro area's impending financing needs. And to provide a credible backstop, the ECB is also likely to need to carry on providing ample liquidity to the banking system and to intervene more aggressively in sovereign markets. As agreement is secured on the long run fiscal governance issues, so it is more likely that the ECB will we more willing to play this role and help to bring yields down as needed.

Of course, even then, the crisis would not be over. More years of continuing fiscal consolidation and painful structural reform in the periphery will still be needed with all the attendant economic and political risks. By the time that period of adjustment is complete we are likely to see a new policy infrastructure up and running, with enhanced fiscal union perhaps involving eurobonds. Only then will the euro area be truly sustainable. At that point, we might be able to declare the euro area sovereign crisis over.

Peter Westaway

Chief European Economist at Vanguard Asset Management, Ltd.