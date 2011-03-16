6 Tips To Using Killer Images In Email Marketing

Photo: diegodiazphotography via Flickr

Images are great. They bring web sites, blogs and email marketing to life. However, images used incorrectly can end up being blank holes or gaudy eye sores in your online marketing, especially in your email marketing.Melania Attia of Campaigner gives these six suggestions for better email marketing



Use images to enhance your message. Pictures may be worth a thousand words but don’t rely on them to tell the entire story. If a recipient is using a mobile device or has disabled images in emails, make sure they can read what others are visually seeing. A good rule of thumb is to use a 30/70 ratio: 30% images and 70% text.

Place larger images below the fold or preview pane. Use this format so readers using a preview pane or have blocked images from downloading automatically do not miss your message. No matter where you place the image, keep it to 600px width to keep it from being cut off on the screen.

Include a clickable call to action with your image so you can see how your readers respond to each graphic. Data about who clicks on a photo’s hyperlink will give direction to future interaction. If the report shows traffic, use it in a future email. Don’t forget to include a text click-through for those who have turned off the graphic display option.

Never use a background image when designing an email. The chances are great that it will not render properly (if at all).

Forgo image maps in email marketing. These are graphics with multiple paths or URL options (for example, click a, b or c). Most email editors do not support image maps and strip them out. Rather than compromise your visual message, use them on your website instead.

Before you send out your email, preview the email to ensure that it looks good with images turned on and off. You can do this by sending the email to yourself. A good email marketing service will also allow you to view print versions of HTML and text emails, resize the preview window size and to preview the viewing area or simulate different email window sizes, indicate the email file size and show/hide images.

