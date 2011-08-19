6 Tips for Overcoming Home-Based Business Blues





When a home-based business owner first starts out, they almost always feel excited and very motivated to achieve success. Sadly, these feelings can often begin to diminish when faced with the actual workload that will be required. Knowing exactly how to maintain your original feelings of excitement and motivation can be one of the best business tools a home-based entrepreneur can possess.

Below are some tips that will help you maintain feelings of motivation and encouragement, which will aid in the success of your home-based business.

1. Pay Attention to the Things that are Going Well

Once the startup of your business is underway, you’re more likely to notice a slow, steady rate of growth rather than the big boom of success that you might have been hoping for. When you find yourself feeling discouraged because your business isn’t taking off like you had expected, take the time to ask yourself what it is that’s going well. By doing this, you’ll be able to direct your energy to a more enthusiastic and positive attitude, which will help you remain focused on your overall goal of success.

2. Never Forget the Big Picture

Before starting your home-based business, you had an idea of what the big picture of success would look like. It’s easy to lose focus of this big picture when you’re spending the majority of your time working long hours without a break. During times like this, it’s important to be able to step back, take a deep breath, and force yourself to look at the overall goal for your business. Take things one step at a time, and look at the big picture, rather than becoming overwhelmed with each step along the way.

3. Make a List of Factors that Motivate You

You made the choice to start a home-based business for several different reasons. One good example of a reason that a lot of people opt for home-based businesses is the fact that they’ll be home during the day when their small children need them most. By continuing to remind yourself of your own reasons that motivated you to start your business, you’ll be much more likely to remain focused on your long-term goals, rather than short-term obstacles.

4. Enlist the Help of Professionals

Starting a home-based business often means spending a lot of very long hours all alone, being unsure as to whether or not you’re doing things properly. Why not take advantage of other people’s experiences by consulting with a business coach or mentor who has been where you are now? By enlisting this type of help, you’ll not only increase your feelings of determination; you will also be given advice from people who have already learned from their startup mistakes and are willing to share their secrets of success with you.

5. Take a Break from the Monotony of Working from Home

One of the biggest complaints that owners of home-based businesses have is the fact that their personal lives and their business lives overlap too much. This can leave a person feeling bogged down and like they never get any sort of break from either aspect of their life. When this type of scenario occurs, it’s a good idea to get away from home for a while so your physical surroundings no longer feel mundane. Whether you take a long walk or go on a trip for a couple of days, the act of leaving your home office for a while will leave you feeling re energized and much more enthusiastic.

6. Improve Your Overall Attitude

It’s common for people to get stuck in a certain way of thinking or simply being. A good example of this is the type of clothing we tend to gravitate toward. If you’re the kind of person who generally goes for frumpy and dull looking clothing, you may notice that it adversely affects your attitude. Try to mix things up a bit by choosing clothing that’s more lively and colourful. By doing something this simple, you actually have the power to change your entire outlook as well as the vibe that you put off to the people around you. When you’re feeling livelier and in control, it will help to improve the overall energy of your business.

Starting your own home-based business should be a rewarding and fun adventure. By keeping the above tips in mind and implementing them whenever possible, your home-based business will stand a much better chance of success, and you’ll break free from the home-based business blues!

Do you have a home-based business? What other tips do you have for staying motivated and productive? Share your experience in the comments section.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.