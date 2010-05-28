6 Tips For Managing A Remote Staff

Photo: rasdourian via Flickr

New technologies have made it easier than ever to work with freelancers and telecommuters.But the new world of the remote staff requires some updated management tricks, too.



WebWorkerDaily has some recommendations for how you can stay on top of your out-of-office work force in a recent post.

In summary:

1. Clarify all the details of an individual’s role on a project or in a position, in writing.

2. Start the day with a short video or conference call to get everyone up to speed on the expectations for the day and to discuss any issues.

3. Encourage open communication when any problems arise (for example, make it clear that employees can call you directly the minute they encounter an issue).

4. Establish a regular work schedule.

5. Break down projects into more manageable, scheduled milestones.

6. Determine measureable key performance indicators for every employee before each project.

Read the entire article at WWD >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.